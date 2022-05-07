No picture postcard

The final award of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission has not laid to rest the concerns that dogged its work. The J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, which is itself sub judice, provides new parameters for delimitation that do not apply elsewhere in the country — “physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and convenience to the public”. Not surprisingly, it has led to the conclusion that had population alone been the criterion as in the rest of India, Kashmir, with its higher population (according to the 2011 census, which the Commission used) would have got more than just one additional seat, and Jammu less than its six additional seats. But even going by the unique parameters, it is not clear why, for instance, Poonch and Rajouri districts, earlier part of the Jammu parliamentary constituency, have been joined with Anantnag parliamentary seat in Kashmir. They are separated not just by language, but a mountain range, and the road connecting them is inaccessible in winter due to snowfall. Indeed, the final report ends up giving credence to fears of gerrymandering along political and communal lines.