For nearly three weeks, thousands of students and job aspirants have taken to the streets of Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi, demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in the state’s civil service recruitment examinations. At least six protestors are on hunger strike. The immediate trigger is the controversy surrounding the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Combined Civil Services examination, held in April. Allegations of a paper leak and manipulation in the recruitment process have snowballed into demands for cancellation of the tests and a CBI probe. The state government has ordered investigations, promised fast-track courts and tried to engage with student representatives. More than 10 people, including former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson L Khiangte, have been arrested. The Hemant Soren government would, however, be misguided in treating the protests merely as a reaction to a single examination that went wrong. The discontent in Ranchi, like the upsurge at Jantar Mantar in the capital earlier, reflects a deeper crisis of confidence among a generation whose hopes seem to be increasingly tied to government employment.

More than a quarter century after it became a state, Jharkhand has struggled to translate the benefits of its immense mineral wealth into opportunities for its aspirational class. Private-sector opportunities remain confined to a handful of industrial pockets and the state has among the highest distress-driven labour outflows in the country. At the same time, allegations of unfair practices — paper leaks, revised results, interview marks disputes, answer key errors — have dogged recruitment examinations to government services. A CBI probe into the state’s first and second civil services examinations — held in 2003 and 2005 — is still underway. Recruitment has also slowed over the years. During the Raghubar Das government’s tenure, from 2014 to 2019, no JPSC civil services examination was conducted. The Hemant Soren government has attempted to clear the backlog by conducting tests in one batch. The 7th to 10th civil services examinations were held in 2021, followed by the combined 11th to 13th recruitment tests in 2024. However, the credibility of these exercises was also questioned, and the state was roiled by protests by job aspirants two years ago.