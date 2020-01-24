Rumblings in Ranchi

Part of the reason for Raisina’s success is the growing international interest in India amidst its rapid economic growth in the new millennium and the recognition of its salience in shaping the future of international order. Part of the reason for Raisina’s success is the growing international interest in India amidst its rapid economic growth in the new millennium and the recognition of its salience in shaping the future of international order.

The first cabinet decision of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, elected to office in December, was to withdraw the cases related to the Pathalgadi movement. This made eminent sense since these cases, many involving charges of sedition, had no basis and were clearly meant to crush a movement that argued for self-rule by Adivasis, promised under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, a 1996 law. However, the murder of seven persons in West Singhbhum, allegedly by members of the Pathalgadi movement, has forced the government on the defensive. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has promised that the law will take its own course and the guilty will be punished. He will be held to his word.

The JMM, in alliance with the Congress and the RJD, won the assembly elections in December by identifying itself primarily as a custodian of adivasi interests. It advocated a soft approach towards the Pathalgadi movement and promised to withdraw cases against people associated with it. This was in contrast to the BJP government’s hardline stance which held the tribal identity assertion as antithetical to the development goals of the state. That the JMM agenda resonated with the adivasi population is evident from it sweeping the tribal belt in the assembly poll. Land alienation and a resurgent pride in the adivasi cultural identity, issues flagged by the Pathalgadi movement, were instrumental in tribals consolidating in favour of the JMM. The resolve of the Soren government in upholding the law will be tested now since the murders are suspected to be the handiwork of supporters of the Pathalgadi movement: The murdered men, reportedly, were opposed to the movement. While people have a right to organise peacefully around Adivasi rights and even insist on self-rule, as imagined under PESA, no one can take the law into their hands. This message needs to go down to the people lest they should think that a friendly government is a passport to eliminate rivals and force its agenda.

At its core, the Pathalgadi movement is a continuation of an important strand in adivasi politics that has espoused a progressive social and economic agenda for decades. It argued for Adivasi control over land, water and other natural resources and advocated a transformative development agenda for the community. The movement, led mainly by JMM, was successful in carving out the Jharkhand state from Bihar. However, the radical spirit of the movement was lost as its leaders pursued political power. Corruption became pervasive and governance took a back seat. The Pathalgadi movement can be a corrective force in Jharkhand politics and reshape the state’s development priorities. But for that, it needs to guard against becoming a prisoner of a militant agenda; it must reimagine its politics and enable social transformation by engaging with the state.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App