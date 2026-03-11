One may anger critics, fans, or even the venerable Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but one can only anger cat lovers at one’s peril. A now-viral anecdote by Jessie Buckley, widely tipped for Oscar glory for playing Shakespeare’s wife Agnes in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, has led to a belated digital inquisition against the Irish actor. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast in November, Buckley recalled giving her then-boyfriend — now husband — an ultimatum over his pets, one of whom seemed to have taken an irrational dislike to her: “It’s me or the cats.” The cats lost the tug of war. That single act of heartlessness might, the cat brigade has pointed out, lead to the 36-year-old losing out on the Oscars as feline retribution.

Buckley has since attempted a diplomatic retreat, explaining that she not only once auditioned for the 2019 musical, Cats, but also, in fact, remains a committed cat lover. Unfortunately, the court of public opinion is rarely moved by belated declarations of allegiance — evidence is considered only insofar as it confirms guilt or prejudice. Or, to put it in Shakespeare’s words, “The lady doth protest too much.”