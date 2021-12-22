December 22, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Jathedar Shot Dead

Jathedar Santokh Singh, 52, president of the Delhi Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee was shot dead by a DGPC member Sohan Singh Sandhi from the Singh Sabha Gurudwara in Delhi’s Vishnu Garden. Immediately after Sohan Singh was shot dead by the Jathedar’s bodyguard. Though police and eyewitness accounts were nebulous regarding the incident which took place a few seconds, preliminary investigations reveal that the Jathedar who was travelling in a white Ambassador car was shot thrice by Sandhu, a few yards from the gurudwara. He had come to attend a function at the gurudwara. Santokh Singh and Sohan Singh Sandhu were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has expressed shock at the Jathedar’s murder.

Assam Talks To Resume

Negotiations between the Assam agitators and the Central Government are likely to begin soon in New Delhi. The Centre has reportedly asked the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad to decide the date and January 3 is being considered, according to various indications. A final decision will be taken at the AASU and the AAGSP executive meeting on December 22. The talks will be tripartite this time. A committee of the national opposition parties will also participate.

Message To Pak

India is likely to seek clarification from Pakistan on its no-war pact offer. A formal communication has been sent to Pakistan. According to sources, Indian envoy in Pakistan, K Natwar Singh, will carry the Indian communication. Singh has already had discussions with the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister and senior officials of the external affairs ministry.