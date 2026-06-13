Rana didn’t shy away from demanding answers. When the GST was introduced, and shooting equipment was put in a high tax bracket, he spoke up for the shooters.

Indian shooting has produced Olympic champions, world champions and celebrated coaches. But there was only one Jaspal Rana — outspoken, occasionally controversial, often brilliant and always deeply invested in the sport. Rana, who died on Friday, was a champion long before Olympic medals made shooting a national obsession. He won an Asian Games gold in 1994, and over the next decade, his cabinet would be brimming with medals. He couldn’t win an Olympic medal because his pet event, centre-fire pistol, wasn’t in the Olympics.

After his competitive career ended, Rana became the junior India coach, shaping a generation of shooters and helping lay the foundations for India’s rise as a global power in the sport. In a sport increasingly shaped by technology, analytics and specialised support teams, Rana remained a believer in fundamentals. He was uncompromising on discipline and hard work — these traits helped Manu Bhaker become the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the Paris Olympics.