September 21, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Punjab violence

Twelve persons were killed, and a number of others injured when police opened fire to disperse a sword-wielding crowd of Nihangs, which attacked security forces after Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale surrendered to the police and was taken to Ludhiana. The mob burnt a police jeep, a truck, three makeshift police offices, an improvised canteen and an unspecified number of beds and belongings of policemen. A jawan of the Punjab Armed Police was reportedly killed when a Nihang attacked him with a sword. The Bhindranwale had specifically asked his followers to remain peaceful after his arrest.

Congress (I) problems

The Congress (I) High Command is intrigued over the reluctance of many Karnataka leaders, including the Chief Minister R Gundu Rao, to comply with its directive and quit party posts. Though the AICC (I) formulated the ‘One Man, One Policy’, some months ago and directed all ministers to relinquish their positions in the party, many have refused to do so. Amongst the defaulters are the CM who continues to head the Coorg District Congress Committee (I).

Sivakasi blast

The death toll in the blast in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on September 19 rose to 31 with the death of one of the two seriously injured admitted to hospital. R B Thaba, chief executive controller of explosives, will be in Sivakasi to inquire into the incident. Arunachalam, owner of the unit manufacturing firecrackers in which the explosion took place, has been taken into custody.

Mansarovar pilgrims

The group of Indian pilgrims to Mansarovar and Kailash were given a warm reception by Chinese authorities when they crossed into China. They were met by Chinese authorities at Lipulekh pass at a height of 17,800 feet.