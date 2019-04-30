Up in the air

Advertising, the cliché goes, is not really about selling a product; it’s about selling the dream. And, while it’s true that a pliable public has bought its share of metaphorical hot air through much of the 20th century and beyond, the canned commemorative air currently being peddled in Japan stretches the limits of consumer credulity. As Japan’s symbolic sovereign, 85-year-old Emperor Akihito, becomes the first monarch to abdicate in over 200 years, Heso Production Co. is selling “the air of an outgoing era” — in a (presumably air-tight) can — to those already anticipating pangs of nostalgia for an as yet yet-to-be past.

Advertising

By all accounts, Akihito has been beloved through much of his 30-year reign and his request some years ago to abdicate while he was still of sound mind and body received widespread sympathy and support across Japan. And, Japan has been a pioneer in the selling air business. The first “air stations”, selling oxygen to those looking to escape Tokyo’s pollution the 1980s and ‘90s, became the precursors to oxygen bars across the world, where people that can afford it pay to breathe in the fresh air in lieu of the varieties made stale by their conspicuous consumption. For many across the world, “let’s drive down and breathe some oxygen” is a legitimate statement of intent and purpose.

But perhaps, instead of lamenting the sheer audacity of the good people at Heso Production, we ought to thank them. By selling, without engaging in any form of deceit, an empty can for about $10 they have given us an example of the most unpolluted form of the greatest asset of our times — marketing. They are, like so many politicians, “thought leaders” and all variety of charlatans, merely selling the dream, substance and facts be damned. And given the times, there are worse things to pedal than a can of nostalgia.