January 7, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Hijackers Freed

The government of India deplored Islamabad’s decision to release the hijackers of the Indian Airlines aircraft and not to return them to Delhi to face trial. They had been in custody in Pakistan since September 10, when the hijacking took place. “The government of India deplores these moves as they are not in consonance with the process of normalisation of relations between the two countries which can be strengthened only on the basis of mutual trust and understanding,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stated. The Pakistan government’s decision to release the hijackers was announced by Radio Pakistan. It said the concerned authorities had come to the conclusion that there was not sufficient evidence to justify the institution of criminal proceedings against the persons involved. India had asked Islamabad to send the offenders to New Delhi to face trial but this was not agreed to. Even the names of the hijackers are not known to New Delhi. The Indian Airlines Boeing 737 flight with 77 passengers and a crew of seven was hijacked to Lahore while it was on a scheduled flight from Delhi to Jaipur. India secured the return of the passengers and the aircraft after contacting the Pakistani authorities. The hijackers were taken into custody by the Pakistan authorities.

BBC Returns To Delhi

The government of India has agreed to a request from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for the reopening of its office in New Delhi earlier closed by the BBC on its own, according to official sources.

Tangshan Toll: 7L

About seven lakh people had been killed in July’s massive Tangshan earthquake, authoritative sources in Peking said. Quoting a mid-level foreign ministry official they added that a strong after-tremor in November killed several thousand more in the same area. These figures make the Tangshan quake the worst quake disaster of the century.

