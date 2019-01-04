January 4, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Iran’s New PM

The two houses of the Iranian parliament voted to nominate Shahpour Bakhtiar, a 62-year-old international lawyer, as the prime minister of a new civilian government for Iran. The parliament’s decision was being relayed to the Shah for his approval, after which Bakhtiar was expected to officially become PM. At a news conference shortly after the nomination, Bakhtiar promised to gradually dismantle martial law and hinted that the embattled Shah will leave the country for “rest and a vacation”. Bakhtiar said that is “the desire the Shah has expressed himself”. He refused to elaborate on the issue, however, stressing instead his own plans for restoring the nation to civilian rule.

Energy Sans Patents

Prime Minister Morarji Desai appealed to all nations to cooperate on the basic problems of energy and share their research achievements. Inaugurating an international seminar on energy under the auspices of the Administrative Staff College of India, Desai said it would be unpardonable to subject technological efficiency to a selfish patent right. The PM stressed the urgent need for developing possible alternative forms of energy. He added that solar and wind energy were decentralised, non-polluting, renewable forms of energy, of particular relevance to developing countries.

Ripe For Revolution

The Communist Party of India leader M N Govindan Nair said that “conditions are ripe in India for launching movement similar to those launched in Vietnam, Cuba and now in Iran”. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Nair said: “These movements have demonstrated that no power could suppress the people’s voice.” Calling for an end to what he called the “growing cult of personality” in the country, Nair said “no single individual, whether Morarji Desai, Indira Gandhi, or Charan Singh can address the problems facing the country”.