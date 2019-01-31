January 31, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Chikmagalur LS Seat

The Chikmagalur seat in the Lok Sabha has fallen vacant as a result of the expulsion of Indira Gandhi from the House, but there is no prospect of an immediate byelection. This is clear from the order passed by Chief Election Commissioner S L Shakdher, on the plea made by the Leader of the Opposition, C M Stephen, that Mrs Gandhi’s expulsion did not amount to the contention made by Stephen that if a vacancy had arisen, a byelection might be held soon. The Chief Commissioner said it would be reasonable to wait for at least six months for the disposal of an election petition challenging the election from a particular constituency. If it was to take a longer period to decide the petition, the court might issue a stay order on an application made in this regard. In the absence of such a stay, it was for the EC to decide when to hold the byelection.

UP Janata Crisis

The political crisis in Uttar Pradesh deepened with the dissident legislators urging Governor G D Tapase not to accept any advice of Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav regarding dissolving the Assembly or dropping any more ministers. Fourteen legislators called on the governor to inform him that Yadav had lost majority in the Janata Legislature Party and should he resign, another leader be called to form government.

Khomeini’s Return

The Iranian Government approved permission for Air France to fly Ayatullah Ruhollah Khomeini back to Iran, ending his nearly 15 years of exile. Indications were he would leave on Thursday.

Carter-Deng Talks

US President Jimmy Carter and the Vice-Premier of China, Deng Xiaoping, concluded their formal talks in Washington, and Deng announced that the Chinese American people “have broad prospects” building a new relationship.