January 30, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Police Reforms

In an interim report, the National Police Commission is believed to have proposed an additional expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore on the police, half of the amount for housing and the other half for better emoluments and better weapons. Another Rs 500 crore has been suggested to modernise jails which the members believe are dilapidated, overcrowded and without proper facilities. The Commission has also proposed the constitution of a national board on the lines set up in Japan to scrutinise the performance of the police and to look after their interests. The board will consist of public men. Police performance in India, according to the Commission, is under close review and critical assessment by a demanding public in far greater measure than at any time before. It is felt that the police have to play a bigger role than the one played so far.

Carter-Deng Talks

US President Jimmy Carter will try, during his talks with the Chinese vice premier Deng Xiaoping, to emphasise America’s need for a balanced relationship with China and the Soviet Union while the Chinese leader will try to push him towards a common front against the Soviet Union. Carter, in his welcoming speech at the White House, was friendly and cordial and he stressed the value of Sino-American friendship as a factor for stability in the

Asia-Paciflc region. But he also underlined the “differences” and “diversity” and indirectly noted that the US prized values such as individual liberty which his guest does not share.

Kapil And Mohinder

Kapil Dev was declared man-of-the-match in the India-West Indies Test which ended in a draw. He received an award of Rs 5,001. Meanwhile, Amarnath, who scored a century for North Zone against the West Indians at Jullundur, has been included for the sixth and final Test starting at Kanpur.