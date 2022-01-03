January 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indira Blames Left

Indira Blames Left

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi charged Marxists with using the administrative machinery in Kerala to strengthen their party. Inaugurating the plenary session of the state Congress (I), the prime minister said it was dangerous when a party used administrative machinery to strengthen itself. The Congress never resorted to this practice. She said that Kerala would not have been in an economic crisis had the Marxists not used the power for furthering their political end. She said her party was subjected to a continuous onslaught from both the left and the right. However, the stand of the Congress (I) was vindicated. Even the right parties had now accepted socialism and broadly supported her foreign policy. Even the Communists were following broadly Congress policies.

BJP Demands Probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded a probe by a high-level agency into the killings of people of a Scheduled Caste community in Sadhopur, Uttar Pradesh. The party has also asked the state chief minister to step down since he could not protect the people of the marginalised community. The delegation led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the village on January 1. Vajpayee said that there was strong suspicion that one of the gangs responsible for the Deoli killings was behind the massacre in Sadhopur.

Curfew In Tezpur

Tezpur town was brought under curfew on January 2 as shopkeepers in Gauhati put down their shutters and darkness descended on the city with people observing a hour-long bandh to mourn the deaths in police firing. Thirty-nine people were injured when police fired teargas shells and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd which collected in Tezpur.