January 3, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Language Barriers

Advertising

Prime Minister Morarji Desai said in Trivandrum that Hindi should become the link language through “the compulsion of the people and not through state compulsion”. While there was no question of discarding English, the country would not develop unless the regional languages were made the media of instruction, he said at the Institute of Languages.

A New Iran

Shapour Bakhtiar, who has been asked by the Shah to return Iran to civilian rule, has announced details of the programme of the government he is expected to form in the next two days, reports the BBC. Martial law and military curfew would be lifted gradually. Political prisoners would be released and there would be a free press. He denounced the repression and corruption which, he said, had existed in Iran for the past 15 years.

Gavaskar’s Moment

Skipper Sunil Gavaskar, who became the first batsman ever to score a century in each innings thrice in Tests, and his ebullient partner, Dilip Vengsarkar, decisively mastered the West Indies attack in Calcutta. Twenty nine-year-old Gavaskar scored an unbeaten 182. He was part of a record, unbroken second wicket stand of 344 with Vengsarkar, who plundered his way to a maiden century.

Left Mobilisation

In a resolution on the political situation, the CPM plenum, which concluded its session on Sunday, has called upon all progressive and democratic forces in all parties to come together on all issues concerning the common people and gradually form a left and democratic alternative. The plenum made a special appeal to the CPI as the struggle for the unity of left and democratic forces would be strengthened if the party joined the movement. The CPI should overcome its hesitations in organising common resistance to the growing authoritarian forces.