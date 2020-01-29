January 29, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Indo-French Talks

India and France signed a series of documents to this end. India and France signed a series of documents to this end.

Indo-French Talks

The four-day Indo-French talks have ended with the two countries agreeing to their cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture, commerce and science and technology. The two countries signed a series of documents to this end. One important document says a massive aluminium complex will be developed in Orissa costing as much as Rs 1,000 crore for utilisation of bauxite reserves with French technical know-how. It also involves credits on preferential terms as well as loans by a consortium of banks. France also wants to buy coal from India. The two countries have set up a working group for industrial cooperation.

No Global Fund

The rich nations have more or less rejected the idea of a global fund for the industrial development of the Third World. They spelt out their stand in a document presented to the third general conference of the UN Industrial Development Organisation. Questioning the need for setting up new institutions or funds, the document argues that there already exists an established and flexible framework to provide more financial resources. It says that the advanced countries are nonetheless prepared to continue to participate in efforts in the appropriate fora to improve the operation of channels for providing external finance.

Islamic Conference

Foreign ministers at the special Islamic conference in Islamabad devoted the second day’s sessions to a study of drafts submitted by delegations for resolutions on the Afghan and Palestinian question. A number of resolutions have been tabled — some directly speaking out against the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan and others demanding that any pressure on Muslim countries be condemned at the source. Tunisia’s foreign minister Habib Chatty, also secretary-general of Organisation of Islamic Countries, said the conference resolutions would condemn the Soviet Union by name for its action in Afghanistan.

