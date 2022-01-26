January 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: President’s message

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 33rd Republic Day, President N Sanjiva Reddy expressed his concern over the recent instances of atrocities on the weaker sections and the disregard for moral values in public life. Reddy said he had chosen to speak on the disturbing features of the national scene as unless immediate action was taken to address the breakdown of moral values in public life, people’s faith in the political system would be undermined with consequences too frightening to contemplate. He appealed to all political parties to do some heart-searching. The spirit prevailing in the country was the antithesis of the noble spirit that animated the nation two decades ago. He said people might be willing to put up with more hardship if they saw a climate of greater austerity.

Mira Behn feted Mira Behn, daughter of the British admiral who opted the life of austerity with Mahatma Gandhi, has been named for this year’s highest Republic Day honour. Born Madeleine Slade, she is the only person to be awarded to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year. The 90-year old freedom fighter is reportedly ailing in a village near Vienna (Austria) where she settled down in 1958 after 10 years of work amongst the farmers of UP. Clash in MP Seven persons were killed, three injured and two were reported missing following clashes between Satnamis and Yadavs at Keshtra village, Durg district. Boat tragedy Two women were drowned when a boat capsized in the Yamuna as millions of devotees took a dip at the Sangam on the auspicious day of Somavati Amavasya, the highest Ardha Kumbha Parva.