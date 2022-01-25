January 25, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Leh violence

One person was killed, and four others were injured when police opened fire to disperse a mob at Leh.The mob set fire to seven government buildings and government vehicles, according to an official report. The state Deputy Minister for Protocol, Sonam Wangchuk, who was negotiating with the agitators in the town had a narrow escape when the mob attacked him. According to the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir G N Naik, about 3,000 people gathered in Leh and indulged in snow throwing at the police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The buildings the mob set on fire include the employment exchange, district information centre and the Central Reserve Police Force. The agitation was led by Congress (I) MP, Namgyal.

Power tariff

State governments will have to take a hard decision on a steep rise in power tariffs, if flow of funds from the World Bank for this sector is to continue. The World Bank has made it clear to the Indian government during recent discussions that the state electricity boards must be in a position to meet at least 20 per cent of their investment requirement through internal resource generation. This is a major deviation from its earlier stand that it would be enough if the boards were able to earn a 9.5 per cent return.

Bhosale’s ministry

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Baba Saheb Bhosale said that the Congress (I) president Indira Gandhi had cleared his list of 15 or 16 persons for forming a ministry in the state. Bhosale said he met Mrs Indira Gandhi for about an hour and discussed in detail with her the composition of the list of ministers. Bhosale said he accorded priority to ministers from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities.