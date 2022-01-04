January, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM on scientists

A national entrepreneurship development board will be set up to check unemployment among scientists and technologists, Indira Gandhi announced in Mysore. Addressing the 69th annual session of the Indian Science Congress at the Mysore University campus, she said that all vacancies in the field of science and technology would be filled. She said the national science and technology entrepreneurship board would be constituted to link idle science and technology manpower with under-utilised institutional facilities. The PM said the government was launching a three-pronged programme, which would take care of the inappropriate employment of such qualified persons.

No war pact

India has an “open mind” on a no-war pact with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister said in an interview to PTI. He said that the government’s response on the issue had been “positive and correct”. The minister was answering questions on the hectic diplomatic activity between the two countries. Rao recalled his statement in Parliament that Pakistan had “conveniently” rejected India’s repeated offers of a no-war pact, first made in 1949. Still, this country had responded in a positive manner.

Sikh-Hindu unity

Militant Sikh leader Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale said in New Delhi that Hindu-Sikh unity was an article of faith with him. Addressing a huge congregation at Gurdwara Rakabganj, organised to end the mourning period for Jathedar Santokh Singh, Bhindranwale said the press had wrongly depicted him as a Hindu baiter. The Sikh leader said he wanted Hindus and Sikhs to live peacefully. He said Hindus and even Muslims, who did not smoke, should be honoured at Sikh platforms and presented with “siropas”. He said he was surprised that Hindu leaders were not reciprocating the call for “Sikh-Hindu unity”.