January 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: NSA against strikers

Two days before the proposed industrial strike on January 19, at least four state governments on began preventive arrests. In Andhra Pradesh, six persons, deluding’ state BJP president P Chalapathi Rao and Mayor of Visakhapatnam N S Reddy, were arrested under the National Security Act. The others arrested were Visakhapatnam BJP president K S A N Gaju, CPI leader M V Bhadram and CITU leaders P. Kashi Bushan Rao and S Gangadhar Reddy. The Jammu and Kashmir government arrested a large number of people including Qazi Abdul Hahid, general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Panthers. A government spokesman said that all arrangements had been made to ensure normal work in offices and factories.

After Antulay

Three days after she had secured the Maharashtra Congress-I Legislature Party’s authorisation to name A R Antulay’s successor as chief minister, the Congress-I president Indira Gandhi has failed to find a person either from the legislature party or from outside who would be acceptable to the defiant supporters of the ousted chief minister as well as his opponents. Till Sunday night, there was no official word on when she would take a decision.

Textbook change

History and language textbooks for schools all over India will soon be revised radically. In a collaboration with various state governments, the Ministry of Education has begun a phased programme to weed out “undesirable textbooks” and remove matter prejudicial to national integration and unity. The criteria for evaluating history textbooks, laid down by the NCERT, is, however, bound to lead to a bigger controversy than the one which took place when texts written by well-known historians such as Romila Thapar, Bipin Chandra and R S Sharma were removed from certain courses.