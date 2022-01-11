January 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam protests

The All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad had given a call for a 36-hour ticketless travel in government buses, trains and ferries, non-payment of entertainment tax in cinema halls and boycott of financial transactions in post offices.

The first day of the 36-hour civil disobedience passed off more or less peacefully with reports of only minor acts of sabotage and sporadic attempts at ticketless travel from different parts of the Brahmaputra valley. About 200 persons were arrested from all over the region. Of these, about 70 were preventive arrests and the remaining for attempting to travel ticketless. The All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad had given a call for a 36-hour ticketless travel in government buses, trains and ferries, non-payment of entertainment tax in cinema halls and boycott of financial transactions in post offices.

Panel on EVMs

A one-day countrywide general election and introduction of electronic voting machines within three years are among the major recommendations made by an expert panel constituted by the election commission. The six-member panel has also recommended that the chief secretary of a state be its chief electoral officer.

Pope breaks silence

Pope John Paul, breaking a nine-day silence on the crisis in his homeland, said Poles were forced to sign declarations that go against their conscience. “Under the threat of losing jobs, citizens are being forced to sign declarations that go against their conviction,” the Polish-born Pontiff said. He added that European and world concern over the situation in Poland was justifiably intense.

Hockey finals

Pakistan and Munich Olympic champions Germany will meet in the finals of the fifth Hockey World Cup. In the semi-finals, Pakistan defeated Netherlands 4-2 while Germany beat Australia 11-8 in the tiebreaker.