January 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mainpuri Carnage

Mainpuri Carnage

Ten members of a Scheduled Caste community were gunned down and two seriously injured in another case of mass murder in Mainpuri district. The dead included six women. The two injured were also women. After 24 members of a SC community were massacred in Deoli village of Mainpuri on November 18, the latest carnage in Sadhopur village 15 km from Shikohabad throws a serious challenge to the police force deployed in the area. Police are baffled at the motive of the ghastly crime. Four or five persons entered the village after dusk and enquired about the place where people of the Jatav community lived and on getting a hint they reached the area and went on a shooting spree. The killers have not been identified but police suspect it to be the work of the dacoit gang led by Anar Singh Yadav.

Ravi Beas Accord

The over 18-year old dispute over the waters of the Ravi and Beas was settled with an accord reached on the issue by the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in the presence of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The share of both Punjab and Rajasthan has increased while Haryana’s previous allocation has been retained. Haryana has succeeded in getting an assurance from the Union government that a portion of the Sutlej Yamuna Canal, a carrier of water for Haryana, which is to be constructed in Punjab’s territory, will be completed in two years.

Coup In Ghana

Jerry J Rawlings has staged his second coup d’ etat in two years to topple the civilian government of President Hilla Linmann, Accra Radio reported. Heavy firing was heard around Burma Barracks, the capital’s central military camp. It was the fifth coup since Ghana became the first Black African country to win independence 25 years ago.