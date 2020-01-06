January 06, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Baghpat Repoll

The Indian Express front page, January 06, 1980. (Express archive) The Indian Express front page, January 06, 1980. (Express archive)

Chief Election Commissioner S L Shakdher ordered repoll in one booth of the Baghpat parliamentary constituency from where Prime Minister Charan Singh is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha. Shakdher said the repoll had been ordered in Garhi Dulla polling station in the Barnawa assembly segment because some Harijans had removed ballot boxes from there. He said he had summoned the district magistrate of Meerut to his office and asked all five observers in the constituency to give a report on the conduct of the poll. He was informed that “nothing unfair” had happened in the constituency except in the Garhi Dulla booth.

Soviets in Kabul

Soviet forces appear to control all of Afghanistan’s major towns and military bases, and face little more than token resistance in the populous areas, diplomatic sources in Delhi said, reports AP. According to sources, reports from Kabul spoke of occasional sniper attacks on small groups of Soviet troops. Leaflets calling for demonstrations against the Soviet-backed coup d’etat were distributed in Kabul one night this week, but no demonstrations took place. There was no clear reading of the situation in the mountainous countryside where nationalistic rebels have been fighting the succession of Marxist-leaning regimes in Afghanistan.

Assam Unrest

The so far peaceful and orderly four-month-old mass agitation against “aliens” in Assam is taking an ugly turn. The movement, jointly sponsored by the All Assam Students Union and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad — with the avowed objective “of securing detection of foreign nationals, deletion of their names from electoral rolls and their deportation” — is unfortunately taking on a communal, linguistic and parochial colour. The campaign has succeeded beyond the expectations of its organisers in focussing the nation’s attention on the dangers to national security by the unabated influx of foreign nationals from Bangladesh and Nepal.

