Ministers in Valley

An election will have to be called sooner than later and the BJP is clearly getting its ducks in a row.

Since August 5, when the government removed Jammu & Kashmir’s special status and downgraded it to a Union Territory, the people of the erstwhile state, especially in the Valley, have been cut off by an internet ban that has been relaxed just a little, and curfew-like conditions, because of restrictions imposed by the government and partly due to civil disobedience. Against this backdrop, the planned outreach by the government to J&K, through a team of 36 ministers who will visit it this week, appears to be in line with the thinking of the country’s political leadership that a new normal has been established and accepted, and that the time is now ripe to assert this.

Five ministers in this team will focus only on meeting representatives of the public in the Valley with the aim of “disseminating” to the information about the government’s policies for the newly created UT. The outreach, oddly scheduled when snowfall has caused disruptions on top of the absence of communication, may indicate the hurry in the government to start unrolling its plans for J&K.

If there is a message here, it is this — the Centre will make all the decisions and impose them, and the people of J&K, or their politicians, must not be allowed any agency. This message is not new, it has been underlined by successive regimes at the Centre. But this time, it is being rubbed in even more harshly. The top political leaders of J&K remain in detention and cut off from the rest of the country by the continuing ban on free communication. The people have no access to information from a plurality of sources to make informed decisions, or even put forth their opinions to the visiting ministers.

It is unjust that the government can send senior functionaries to J&K to meet and interact with people, even as three former chief ministers, and a host of other leaders, are locked up and unable to engage in any political activity. It is disingenuous of the government to claim normalcy and take delegations of diplomats to drive this home, but prevent Opposition leaders from visiting Kashmir.

If the aim behind removing special status, as the government claimed on August 5, is to “integrate” J&K with India, it is questionable this will be achieved by sending ministers to inform them of the decisions the Centre has taken on their behalf without involving them. What is first required in J&K is a full restoration of the fundamental rights of the people that were taken from them on August 5.

