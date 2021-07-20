July 20, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Jaipur under water

The monsoon has set an all-time record of rainfall in Jaipur, with nearly 60 cm of rain being recorded on July 18 and 19. The unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in the city and destroyed life and property. The city remained cut off from the rest of the country. The rainfall is staggering in view of the fact that the city’s annual average rainfall is 60 cm. S K Jain of the meteorological department said that the rainfall has been caused by a low pressure area over northeast Rajasthan. He said that the low pressure area had drawn in moisture from the Arabian Sea through south-westerly winds.

Peace proposal

Bangladesh is believed to have sent word to the Indian government suggesting a unilateral Indian move to settle the dispute over the New Moore Island. In effect, the Bangladesh government wants India to declare the New More Island a no man’s land and remove its presence from the area to settle the dispute and improve relations between the two countries. The Indian government has not yet specified its response to the Bangladeshi proposal.

Gujarat rail mishap

A sabotage is suspected to be the cause of the derailment of the Delhi Mail on July 18 that claimed 22 lives and left 70 others injured near Dangara station, about 43 km from Ahmedabad. Deputy Railway Minister Mallikarjun who visited the site said that two fish plates had been removed from a joint in one line of the rail and bolts were missing from the fish plates of a parallel joint.

Action against papers

Hyderabad police have initiated action against two Urdu newspapers for publication of objectionable matters related to communal riots. The police commissioner named these papers as Munsif and Rehnuma-e-Deccan.