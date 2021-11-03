November 3, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Jail staff sacked

The services of 1200 striking temporary jail employees were terminated and notices were issued to permanent employees for necessary action. The government issued the deterrent action of terminating the temporary and probationary employees after the striking workers did not return to work. Home secretary R C Takru said that the government was determined to not reinstate the employees. He said that recruitment to fill in the vacancies had been initiated and added that preference would be given to Home Guards who were already working in jails. He said that as a result of the tough measures, 15 to 40 per cent employees had returned to work. He described the situation as peaceful and under control.

Search for fishers

The Indian Navy launched a massive search operation by deploying six ships in the Arabian Sea for over 1,300 fishermen feared to have been trapped in a severe cyclonic storm that battered the Saurashtra cost and the Gulf of Kutch. The storm was rapidly fizzling out while heading towards Rajasthan, the Naval Observatory at Colaba said.The naval authorities said that their search had not yet yielded any result though about 120 fishermen swam to the shore on their own.

Akali demands

The Centre is in a dilemma over the resumption of talks between the Akalis and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. What appears to be delaying the talks is the Akalis’ insistence of a judicial inquiry into the lathicharge at Khalsa College Amritsar and firing at Madhuban in Haryana on September 7.

Strictures on Faiz

Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz has been prevented on leaving the country. The authorities have stopped him from leaving Karachi but did not give a reason.