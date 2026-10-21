In Vogue’s 1948 Book of Etiquette, Millicent Fenwick, editor, and later Republican Party politician, noted that one of the most offending habits at the dinner table was to mop up sauces with bread or to dip bread in coffee. But, she added, there were exceptions — “… sopping up sauces or gravy with a piece of bread is standard practice in the good, hearty eating ways of middle-class Continental Europe; here (in America), it is regarded as a little eccentric…”

Nearly a century later, in Italy, where the pleasures of the table are taken seriously, diners seem to be still torn over that question: To mop or not to mop. After all, a buttery pool flecked with herbs, the last smear of a ragu or the remains of a fresh Ligurian sauce made with basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil and a generous drizzle of Pecorino seem to demand the fare la scarpetta — to souse the bread in the last trace of jus on the plate in an expression of unabashed gastronomic satisfaction.