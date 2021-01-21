Forty Years Ago: January 21, 1981

US Hostages Free

Iran today freed the 52 American hostages on the 444th day of their captivity in exchange for a return of eight million dollars of assets giving Jimmy Carter a dramatic victory in the closing days of his presidency. The liberated captives flew from Iran just after nightfall aboard two Boeing 727 aircraft. Iran’s official news agency Pars reported that the hostages were taken from a bus and loaded aboard a heavily-guarded plane to the chanting by Islamic Revolutionary guards. Allah-o-Akbar, the crowds chanted as Ahmed Azizi, a representative of the PM’s office led the hostages aboard the aircraft. Slogans in English, Down with America, Down with Reagan, were also shouted.

Reagan Sworn In

Seventy-year old Ronald Reagan, former Hollywood star, sportscaster and columnist, was sworn in as America’s 40th president. He takes over from Jimmy Carter who was defeated in the elections. Carter stressed human rights and as far as possible avoided the pomp and ceremony of office. He hated the pomp of “inaugural balls” and turned them into “parties”. Reagan in contrast brings the glamour of Hollywood to the White House.

AASU Relents

The All Assam Students Union has agreed to sit in tripartite talks to find a solution to the Assam problem. The resolution to the problem should be according to the “Seven-Point Vajpayee Formula”, the outfit insisted. It has asked the students to not boycott the university exams and requested the government to postpone these examinations by a month to enable students make preparations.

Salam Meets Teacher

Pakistani Nobel laureate Abdus Salam met his ailing teacher professor Anilendra Gangopadhyay at his residence in Calcutta. “Sir I have not learnt anything more than you taught me,” Salam told his teacher who taught him mathematics in Lahore. Gangopadhyay held the medal in his hand, looked at it intently and blessed his pupil.