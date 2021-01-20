January 20, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Iran-US deal

The US reached an agreement with Iran for the release ol the 52 American hostages, but Iran’s chief hostage negotiator said their flight to freedom awaited official word that billions of dollars have been transferred to the Bank of England. At a news conference in Teheran, Iranian negotiator Behzad Nabavi said the hostages would be put aboard a plane “immediately after” Iran hears officially from Algeria that the US has transferred money to an Algerian account in the Bank of England under the agreement to exchange the hostages for frozen Iranian funds. Diplomatic sources in Teheran said a technical hitch with the banking transactions had delayed the departure of the hostages.

PM on Asia

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said, “that deliberate attempts were being made to convert Asia into a zone of conflict”. Addressing members of the Punjab Congress (I) Legislature Party at her residence today, she said that the tension which used to be in Europe was being shifted to Asia. She held the superpowers responsible for this. Mrs Gandhi said that India was facing great difficulties as a result of international tension around the country and the Indian ocean.

Jaguar deal

The final decision on the Indo-British Jaguar deal is likely to be taken before British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visits India in mid-April. Contrary to the impression given by the British Aerospace chief that the Jaguar deal had not run into any problems, information suggests that the Indian government is going ahead with the examination of the deal. As many as 18 Jaguar aircraft loaned by the British are already in squadron service in the Indian Air Force. The question being discussed is how many more — suitably modified for Indian conditions — should be bought from British Aerospace in fly-off conditions.