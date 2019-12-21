Buyers and players

A few critics, unable to come to terms with players being “sold”, have termed it a cattle-auction. But the event also throws up heart-warming stories of rags to riches. A few critics, unable to come to terms with players being “sold”, have termed it a cattle-auction. But the event also throws up heart-warming stories of rags to riches.

Twitter trends seldom reflect the ground reality but it is still noteworthy that news about the IPL auction dislodged, to some extent, netizens’ attention from the ongoing street protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Within 20 minutes, the auction news was the top-trending item — be it the Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins going for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore, Glenn Maxwell, who took a break from international cricket to take care of his health, going for Rs 10.75 crore or England ODI captain Eoin Morgan picked up for Rs 5.25 crore.

Perhaps people needed a break from the gathering political and economic tensions. But it’s been the same story every year for a while now during the auction — there is something irresistible about it, with all the elements that enthrall and tease human imagination: Who was sold for the most? Who was not even picked up? Which odd-ball came through? Why is a little known player being paid so much? Why was a reputed player ignored?

A few critics, unable to come to terms with players being “sold”, have termed it a cattle-auction. But the event also throws up heart-warming stories of rags to riches. This year, at least three players, sons of a small farmer and a driver, and a boy who used to sell chaat, have turned millionaires overnight. There were, as there always are, a few oddities as well — Pravin Tambe, who at 48 was the oldest player in the auction, was picked up for Rs 20 lakh, and the youngest, the 14-year-old Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad, wasn’t selected. There were a few surprises as well, the veteran Piyush Chawla was taken for Rs 6.75 crore, Varun Chakravarthy, the legspinner who played just one game last season, went for Rs 4 crore, and Jaydev Unadkat continues to rake in the riches at the IPL, fetching Rs 3 crore.

