A day after much silly outrage in the cricketing world against R Ashwin’s mankading — when a bowler runs out the non-striker who has left the crease even before the ball has been delivered — the MCC, the body that drafted the cricketing laws, came up with a clarification which has further obscured the issue. “Yesterday’s incident could have been ruled out or not out, depending on how ‘the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball’ is interpreted.”

This is obscurantism in the modern age, where all major sport tries to stub out any vagueness and irrational “subjectivism”. Who determines if it was a deliberate delay that would be unfair? Jos Buttler, the batsman who was mankaded, thought that moment had happened and stepped out of the crease while Ashwin obviously didn’t think so. Different third umpires could interpret it differently, leading to more chaos. There have been spinners before — in fact, Ashwin certainly for one — who have stopped at the crease, almost waiting it out to see if the batsmen predetermines a shot, before they deliver the ball. So, one can’t even subjectively derive from the pause-over that he has pulled out from releasing the ball. What if at that instant he spots the non-striker out of the crease and mankads?

In other words, instead of making it foolproof, the MCC has sought to obfuscate. The MCC should have clarified that the batsman can’t leave the crease before the ball is delivered. If the bowler is waiting for eternity, then let the batsman just stay in till the umpire asks the bowler to carry on. By introducing subjectivity on how high the bowling arm has been raised and such technicalities, a needless confusion is being created.