Inflation vs growth: RBI’s tricky challenge

India’s macroeconomic situation continues to present a tricky challenge to policymakers, especially those managing the monetary policy in the RBI. Earlier this month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed that retail inflation had moderated further to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent in October. It raised hopes that inflation had peaked — it hit an eight-year high of 7.8 per cent in April — and was likely to continue moderating from here on. Yet a closer look at the drivers of inflation reveals some serious concerns. In particular, it is noteworthy that while the headline inflation rate has moderated, core inflation (that is, inflation rate after stripping off the effects of the more volatile prices such as fuel and food) has touched 6.1 per cent. According to an analysis by Nomura Research, core inflation has hit a six-month high if one considers the monthly sequential momentum. Core goods inflation has gone up to 7.3 per cent. This suggests that inflation is not only high but also broad based and sticky. As a result, while inflation may still moderate, it would do so far more slowly than desired.