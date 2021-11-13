November 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Indo-French Talks

India and France have begun in right earnest the search for a strategy to promote their hitherto neglected bilateral economic relations avoiding altogether any reference to the controversial Mirage deal. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had an hour long discussion with French President Francois Mitterrand immediately after her arrival in Paris, told reporters that they did not discuss the Mirage deal. The situation in Europe, Afghanistan, Poland and West Africa were some of the topics on which the two leaders were understood to have exchanged their views. President Mitterrand is believed to have given his assessment of the events in Poland.

UP Emergency

The leave of all police and PAC personnel in Uttar Pradesh has been cancelled. All districts have been put on alert to deal with the “grave situation” resulting from the jail staff agitation. Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh sprung a near surprise by declaring a near emergency for the government employees who have been agitating. He denied that the state government was painting an artificially grave situation to secure the postponement of the parliamentary by election in Garhwal.

Assam Bandh Call

The combined AASU and the AAGSP executive have given a call for 36-hour Assam bandh beginning November 19 as a step towards resumption of agitation over the foreigners’ issue. The agitators will resort to Rasta Roko agitation from November 19. They have also decided to extend an invitation to the Union Home Secretary for talks.

Columbia In Orbit

Space shuttle Columbia reached orbit on November 12 making it the first spacecraft to make a return trip to space.