June 28, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Indo-China Talks

The talks between India and China moved into the second day as their foreign ministers accompanied by foreign officials began to come to grips with the border issue. There was unanimity amongst both sides that the border issue should be resolved through dialogue. What exactly should be the basis and what modalities should be laid down for these negotiations are questions still to be tackled by the two ministers. A meeting between Huang Hua and Prime Minister Indira, scheduled for June 28, could throw up interesting ideas for the future course of Indo-China relations. Sources say that both sides are unlikely to make any concessions on the border issue which will not be shelved but also not resolved.

Apple In Orbit

Apple, India’s first telecommunication satellite, was placed in a 24-hour orbit, testifying to India’s growing supremacy in the field of space technology. India has joined a select band of nations — the US, USSR, France and Canada — that have performed this feat.

Bus Mishap

A private tourist bus carrying some teachers from Delhi and their families fell into the muddy bed of the Kshipra river from an 8 metre high bridge on the Indore-Ujjain road, killing 25 of its occupants. Of the 33 injured, three, including the driver, died at the Civil Hospital bringing the toll to 28. The dead included 15 men, 7 women and 6 children.

Bani Sadr’s Terms

Iran’s fugitive President Abolhassan Bani Sadr professed his loyalty to Ayatollah Khomeini and agreed to stand trial if the religious leader acceded to two conditions: One the border of the country be sealed and two, the ex-president allowed to give a three hour speech on TV and radio.