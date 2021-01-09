January 9, 1981, Forty Years Ago: PM in Rajasthan

On her visit to the two drought-hit districts, she assured people of all support. The only answer to combat drought was to plant more trees, she said.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi warned of military activities across the border in neighbouring countries, and said that they were getting arms from other countries. There was also a talk of making an atom bomb, she said. “We have to strengthen our country and people so that we can meet internal and external dangers and remove poverty,” she said. Mrs Gandhi reminded the people in the border districts of Barmer and Jaisalmer that India conducted an atomic test at Pokhran but is committed to peaceful use of nuclear energy. On her visit to the two drought-hit districts, she assured people of all support. The only answer to combat drought was to plant more trees, she said.

Jesuits to the aid

The Indian Social Institute and the Jesuit Conference of India today offered to take care of the victims of the Bhagalpur blinding who are currently sheltered in a Methodist church. The offer came following a report in this paper that no voluntary association has come forward to take care of the blinded in spite of a Supreme Court order that all their expenses will be borne by the Bihar government. The details of the rehabilitation programme will be worked out by the Indian Social Institute and the Jesuit Conference.

Sailo’s suggestion

Mizoram Chief Minister Brigadier T Sailo has asked for a general amnesty for all Mizo National Front hostiles and to create conditions for talks between the Centre and the MNF chief Laldenga. Sailo made this suggestion in meetings with the home minister and prime minister in Delhi. The purpose of this proposal is two-fold: To scotch MNF propaganda that the Sailo ministry is creating hurdles in the way of talks and facilitate the return of MNF rebels from across the border.