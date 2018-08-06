Forty Years Ago: August 6, 1978

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was inaugurating a seminar on “ India’s Foreign Policy in a Changing World Situation”, said that the taste of detente appeared to have turned sour and East-West relations were under “severe strain”. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was inaugurating a seminar on “ India’s Foreign Policy in a Changing World Situation”, said that the taste of detente appeared to have turned sour and East-West relations were under “severe strain”.

Indira’s Call

THE CONGRESS (I) PARLIAMENTARY party discussed the stand it should take on the 45th Constitution (Amendment) Bill and the Lok Pal Bill coming up before Parliament in its current session. Indira Gandhi, who presided over the general body meeting asked all party MPs to be present in New Delhi to participate in the “Save India Day” rally on August 9 and the debates in the two houses of Parliament.

CMs Meet Fizzles

THE BIHAR CHIEF Minister, Karpoori Thakur has dropped his move to bring about unity in the Janata Party through the chief ministers’ conference. This follows the hostile reaction his move evoked from the prime minister as well as the lack of response from the invitees to the conference. A little before mid-night, Thakur announced that he was “putting off the conference in the interest of unity in the Janata Party”. Thakur had proposed the meeting to come up with a strategy to resolve differences between Morarji Desai and Home Minister Charan Singh.

CWG Medals

EGATHUR KARUNAKARAN WON India its first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, winning the weightlifting event in the 52-kg class. Tamil Selvan got the second medal, a silver, for the country when he was adjudged second in the 58-kg class with a combined total of 220 kg. In badminton, India won both its matches against Wales and New Zealand.

Global Strain: Atal

ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE, Minister for External Affairs, said that the international situation had undergone a significant and somewhat sad transformation. Vajpayee, who was inaugurating a seminar on “ India’s Foreign Policy in a Changing World Situation”, said that the taste of detente appeared to have turned sour and East-West relations were under “severe strain”.

