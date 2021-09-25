September 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Kampuchea Question

Sharply reacting to a correspondent’s question on what India had gained from it, The PM said, “We do not take these decisions on the basis of deriving any benefit”.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi strongly defended the decision to recognise the Heng Samrin government in Kampuchea. Addressing a press conference in Jakarta, she recalled that her party had decided to recognise the Heng Samrin government even before the general elections of January 1980. Sharply reacting to a correspondent’s question on what India had gained from it, she said, “We do not take these decisions on the basis of deriving any benefit”. “The general applied by India was that any government that was operating de facto should be recognised”. Asked whether Kampuchean question figured in here discussions with President Suharto, and if there were differences with him, Mrs Gandhi said with a smile, “We both agreed that the situation should be resolved. There are bound to be differences between nations and leaders”.