January 10, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Mrs Gandhi’s Cabinet

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on January 10, 1980.

Indira Gandhi, who has been voted to power after a lapse of three years, will be invited by President N Sanjeeva Reddy to form a new government on January 10. The President will invite her after she is elected leader of the Congress-I Parliamentary Party at its meeting on the same day and Mrs Gandhi will be sworn in as prime minister by Friday. By that time, it is believed that she will have some idea about the composition of her cabinet. Having won an overwhelming majority in the seventh Lok Sabha, Mrs Gandhi has already begun consultations with her senior party colleagues about cabinet formation. With three results yet to come, the Congress-I has bagged as many as 350 seats.

Janata CMs

The Janata Parliamentary Board has advised its chief ministers not to submit resignations or seek mid-term elections. The Parliamentary Board, which met in New Delhi, particularly advised Gujarat Chief Minister Babubhai Patel, who had sought the party high command’s permission to submit his government’s resignation at the board meeting once again. The Janata Parliamentary Board concluded that the situation after the 1977 elections was different from the one arising out of the 1980 poll and “therefore, there is no valid reason for Janata chief ministers to submit their resignation or seek mid-term polls”.

Charan To Quit

Care-taker Prime Minister Charan Singh met President N Sanjeeva Reddy and conveyed his desire to quit his post. After its final meeting, the cabinet approved Charan Singh’s resignation letter. The outgoing Lok Dal-Congress ministry will demit office on the day of Indira Gandhi’s swearing in. Meanwhile Janata Party President Chandra Shekhar has retained his seat — Ballia — defeating his nearest rival, Jagannath Chaudhary of Congress-I by one lakh votes.

