December 21, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Skyjack for Indira

Skyjack for Indira

Two persons claiming to be members of the Youth Congress (I) skyjacked an Indian Airlines plane with 126 passengers and a crew of six while it was on a flight from Lucknow to Delhi, forcing it to land in Varanasi. The skyjackers were holding 125 passengers and the crew hostage. One passenger, S K Sodhi, jumped out from the back of the plane and breathlessly conveyed to the waiting authorities the skyjackers’ demand that Congress (I) leader Indira Gandhi be released from jail unconditionally. Mrs Gandhi was jailed by the Lok Sabha on December 19. The skyjackers have also demanded that UP CM Ram Naresh Yadav and PM Morarji Desai come to negotiate with them. Yadav flew to Varanasi late last night.

A day in Tihar

Mrs Indira Gandhi spent a restful day in Tihar jail. Though the jail authorities remained tight-lipped about her routine inside Ward No. 17. where she has been lodged, knowledgeable circles said that she met Mrs Sonia Gandhi and grandson Rahul for about an hour. Mrs Sonia Gandhi went to see her around noon with the lunch box. Groups of Congress (I) supporters kept on coming to the jail compound the whole day. They shouted pro-Mrs Gandhi slogans and then dispersed peacefully

Unrest grows

Five persons were killed and more than 18,000 arrested today when the Congress (I) supporters’ protest against Mrs Indira Gandhi’s imprisonment and expulsion from the Lok Sabha turned violent in many parts of country. Four persons were killed when police fired at violent mobs in the Yeshwantpur and Goripalya localities of Bangalore. One Marxist worker was killed in a clash between supporters and opponents of Mrs Gandhi at Cunnoor in Kerala. The police also fired at a violent mob of about 5,000 persons which attacked the Delhi-bound Grand Trunk Express near Nagpur. The police had to use tear gas to quell the protests in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and punjab. More than 30 shells were fired in Jabalpur where protests turned violent. The protests took a serious turn in the four southern states. Reports from various centres showed that bandhs and demonstrations dislocated normal life at several cities and towns.