October 5, 1981, Forty Years Ago: PM blames Pak

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared in Canberra that India would not allow itself to be “caught napping” by Pakistan, which had jumped “a decade ahead of us” by acquiring sophisticated armaments. She said that she could not face people or Parliament if they thought that India, which had been invaded five times in three decades and which had been “ caught napping” twice, was not fully prepared to meet any eventuality. Mrs Gandhi’s remarks came in response to a question about how she reconciled her call for halt to the arms race with the fact that she was going to Paris next month to sign an agreement for the purchase of 150 Mirage-2000 planes.

NSA in Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to use the National Security Act against the protagonists of Khalistan. Instructions are believed to have been sent to district magistrates throughout the state to detain members of the Dal Khalsa, National Council of Khalistan and other militant Sikh organisations under this Act. It is not known how many persons have already been detained under the Act.Police have detained Sohan Singh, former director of health services, and Jamail Singh, former joint director of animal husbandry in Punjab, who are reported to have organised seminars during the last two years in support of the Khalistan movement.

Reserves depleted

Foodgrain reserves with the government are at a precariously low level. As on September 1, they stood at 11.36 million tonnes, which is two million tonnes less than on the same date last year. With one million tonnes pumped into the PDS during September, the reserves must have plummeted to a little over 10 million tonnes. The government is understood to have cut the allocation to several states this month.