October 14, 1981, Forty Years Ago: PM-Akali Talks

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will meet the Akali delegation on October 16. Besides the Akalis, Mrs Gandhi will also meet important Hindu leaders of Punjab before her departure on a 10-day-tour abroad. The PM’s secretariat is busy arranging her meeting with the Akali leaders. Mrs Gandhi is not depending on the advice of either Home Minister Zail Singh or Punjab CM Darbara Singh. While Zail Singh has been in favour of a dialogue with the Akalis, Darbara Singh was not too keen on this. Mrs Gandhi is aware of the views of these two leaders. She may, therefore, seek the guidance of Swaran Singh, former minister of external affairs, to solve the Punjab tangle. It is possible that the Hindu leaders may be invited either on October 16 or even earlier. This is considered necessary, especially after the assassination of Lala Jagat Narain, which had generated a lot of tension in the state.

Evasive Zia Pakistan appears not to have made up its mind yet about what it should do with the five hijackers who forced an Indian Airlines Boeing to land at Lahore two weeks ago. In an off-the-cuff talk with reporters after a function in Rawalpindi, President Zia-ul Haq avoided a direct answer to a query about Islamabad’s decision on the Indian request for the return of the hijackers. The decision would be made known later, officially, the general said. The Indian ambassador, Natwar Singh, made a formal request for the return of the hijackers led by Gajendra Singh of Dal Khalsa within hours of their arrest at Lahore on September 30 by Pakistani commandos. Credit For Ghana India is to provide Ghana credit assistance of Rs 50 million according to one of the five agreements signed between the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, scientific and cultural fields.