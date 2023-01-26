India’s documentaries at the Oscars

On Tuesday, after the announcement that three Indian projects feature on the Oscar shortlists this year, there was understandably much jubilation in the country. With ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR getting another shot at a Best Original Song award, there is little doubt that the song has become an international force, not least because RRR itself has been raking in plaudits since it began streaming on Netflix last year. While this latest awards nod for RRR is celebrated, also worth toasting are the nominations scored by Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes (Documentary Feature Film) and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers (Documentary Short Film).

The documentary nominations underline the international recognition that several Indian non-fictions films have received of late. Sen’s film about two brothers in Delhi fighting to save the city’s black kite population, is the second Indian film to get a Documentary Feature nomination at the Oscars — the first was Writing with Fire by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, about the Dalit women-run news organisation Khabar Lahariya, which was nominated last year. Indian documentaries have won some prestigious awards. All That Breathes won the documentary prize at Cannes last year, with Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing winning it in 2021, besides an Amplify Voices Award at Toronto. And at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival, Sarvnik Kaur’s Against the Tide, the third Indian entry in the world documentary competition in as many years, is a strong awards contender.

The story of Indian non-fiction filmmaking’s growing international recognition is all the more remarkable for how little support and visibility it gets within the country, whether from the state or private bodies. With this year’s Oscars, hopefully, things will get better for documentaries at home.