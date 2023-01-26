scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

India’s documentaries at the Oscars

Oscar nominations for two Indian documentaries tell a story of growing international recognition for country’s non-fiction films

RRR oscars, RRR oscar nomination, RRR's Naatu Naatu, RRR, Golden Globes 2023, Golden Globes 2023 news, Golden Globes, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Indian express, Express opinion, Express columns,The documentary nominations underline the international recognition that several Indian non-fictions films have received of late. Sen’s film about two brothers in Delhi fighting to save the city’s black kite population, is the second Indian film to get a Documentary Feature nomination at the Oscars — the first was Writing with Fire by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, about the Dalit women-run news organisation Khabar Lahariya, which was nominated last year.

On Tuesday, after the announcement that three Indian projects feature on the Oscar shortlists this year, there was understandably much jubilation in the country. With ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR getting another shot at a Best Original Song award, there is little doubt that the song has become an international force, not least because RRR itself has been raking in plaudits since it began streaming on Netflix last year. While this latest awards nod for RRR is celebrated, also worth toasting are the nominations scored by Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes (Documentary Feature Film) and Kartiki Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whisperers (Documentary Short Film).

The documentary nominations underline the international recognition that several Indian non-fictions films have received of late. Sen’s film about two brothers in Delhi fighting to save the city’s black kite population, is the second Indian film to get a Documentary Feature nomination at the Oscars — the first was Writing with Fire by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, about the Dalit women-run news organisation Khabar Lahariya, which was nominated last year. Indian documentaries have won some prestigious awards. All That Breathes won the documentary prize at Cannes last year, with Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing winning it in 2021, besides an Amplify Voices Award at Toronto. And at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival, Sarvnik Kaur’s Against the Tide, the third Indian entry in the world documentary competition in as many years, is a strong awards contender.

The story of Indian non-fiction filmmaking’s growing international recognition is all the more remarkable for how little support and visibility it gets within the country, whether from the state or private bodies. With this year’s Oscars, hopefully, things will get better for documentaries at home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Republic Day 2023: Holy Book, North Star
Republic Day 2023: Holy Book, North Star

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 07:12 IST
Next Story

SCO meet: India must not miss an opportunity to improve relations with Pakistan

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

January 26, 1983, Forty Years Ago: A big win for Akalis
January 26, 1983, Forty Years Ago: A big win for Akalis

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close