In the waning years of the 19th century, some years after Thomas Edison invented his “talking machine”, the song of the white-rumped shama was recorded using a captive specimen at Frankfurt zoo. It is the earliest known bird recording and it led, eventually, to such a market for avian calls among the leisured class that gramophone records dedicated entirely to birdsong began to be published.

Over a hundred years later, access to a new technology is driving a collective of ecologists and enthusiasts to turn its attention to the sounds of India’s wild. In 2025, the group began recording the sounds of the country’s key ecosystems, collecting nearly a hundred hours of recordings across varied terrain. While birdsong dominates the chorus, the calls of insects, frogs, bats, reptiles and even marine animals enliven these soundscapes. It has led to the creation of India’s first open-access, crowdsourced ecoacoustic dataset that can be used to train machine learning models — hitherto limited by access only to data from the Global North — to identify Indian species.