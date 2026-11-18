For generations of Indian students, the United States has represented the promise of opportunity and intellectual freedom. Now, the appeal of the American Dream is being tested. According to the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) Open Doors 2026 report, the number of Indian students enrolled in American universities fell 6.5 per cent to 3,39,435 in 2025-26, the first annual decline after three years of growth. The fall is part of a wider retreat: International student enrolment in the US declined 2.7 per cent to 11.46 lakh, while new international enrolments dropped 17.7 per cent. Even though India remains the largest source of international students in the US — nearly three in every 10 foreign students — particularly striking is the 34.4 per cent decline in Indian graduate enrolments.

The changing climate owes much to the Donald Trump administration’s restrictive approach to immigration. Expanded visa scrutiny, mandatory examination of applicants’ social media presence, travel restrictions and uncertainty surrounding post-study work opportunities have introduced unpredictability into what is often a life-changing financial and personal decision for families. According to the IIE report, 88 per cent of institutions reporting declining international enrolments cited visa procedures, while 70 per cent pointed to travel restrictions. In July, the US Department of Homeland Security proposed a policy — struck down by a federal court on Monday — that would prevent international students, scholars and journalists from staying in the US for more than four years without prior federal approval.