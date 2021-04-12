April 12, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Indira berates press

There is an effort on the part of the press to denigrate us, though people from outside the country are surprised at our progress, she said.

The Prime Minister lashed out at Indian newspapers and said that they did not have any sense of nationalism or pride at the achievements of the country. There is an effort on the part of the press to denigrate us, though people from outside the country are surprised at our progress, she said. Even in developed countries like the US, there are problems. She referred to the situation in Assam and said that people from outside the state are behind the trouble there. She said that in the present day, no particular area or state should exist on its own and that is why separatism or regionalism was problematic.

Stalinist speak

East German chancellor Eric Honecker has said that no country has managed to “renew socialism”. Models for renewing socialism, wherever they come from, have shown themselves to be unsuitable, whatever the Western media may say of them. His speech was a clear attack on the Polish attempts to modify Soviet style socialism. Warsaw Pact nations have been critical of Poland’s recognition of independent trade unions. He pledged East German support to Polish communists.

Two Congresses

The state leadership of the Congress in West Bengal is in a rebellious mood and has resented the party high command’s decision to not have a united front with the Congress (I) against the Left Front. P R Das Munshi, PCC chief, has already said that decisions taken at an informal meeting of the working committee would not be acceptable. He reiterated the party’s stand to fight the municipal elections jointly with the Congress (I).

Reagan’s recovery

US President Ronald Reagan walked out of the George Washington Hospital, heading home to the White House 12 days after he was shot in the chest by an assassin. When asked how he felt, Reagan said, “great”.