scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved by a FIFA suspension

For months, the government, judiciary and administrators have been trying to work out a formula, including drafting of strict rules, to improve the governance of the AIFF.

By: Editorial |
August 17, 2022 4:20:28 am
It is a matter of embarrassment that Indian football is staring at international isolation.

In a game of smoke and mirrors, FIFA’s decision to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) could lead to an immediate crisis and the move could harm India’s long-term interests. It is a matter of embarrassment that Indian football is staring at international isolation. It will also be a travesty if the players, coaches, referees and others involved in the sport suffer because of poor governance, which has led to the suspension. Steps should have been taken in time to ensure that the actions of an inept few do not affect the majority.

For months, the government, judiciary and administrators have been trying to work out a formula, including drafting of strict rules, to improve the governance of the AIFF. Many issues were ironed out but a big bone of contention, which apparently contributed to the suspension, was the inclusion of players in the AIFF decision-making process. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators gave players a 50 per cent representation in AIFF’s executive committee as co-opted members, as against 25 per cent recommended by FIFA. The state associations, who form the AIFF, felt threatened that such a move would undermine them and opposed it. Almost immediately, FIFA stepped in by suspending the AIFF, citing third-party interference, and demanded the CoA be repealed.

For Indian football fans, it is hard not to feel let down by all parties involved. This was a chance for the AIFF, which has been ruled by two politicians for the last 34 years, to get its house in order by way of radical reforms. Barring a few, the state associations have remained dormant for decades. It can be argued that the CoA could have been more practical in its approach. And FIFA, instead of protecting its own, could have been sensitive to players’ interests. Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved by a FIFA suspension.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:20:28 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

Dalit boy's death: Something lacking, says Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convicts
Bilkis Bano case

In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convicts

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement