August 17, 2022 4:20:28 am
In a game of smoke and mirrors, FIFA’s decision to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) could lead to an immediate crisis and the move could harm India’s long-term interests. It is a matter of embarrassment that Indian football is staring at international isolation. It will also be a travesty if the players, coaches, referees and others involved in the sport suffer because of poor governance, which has led to the suspension. Steps should have been taken in time to ensure that the actions of an inept few do not affect the majority.
For months, the government, judiciary and administrators have been trying to work out a formula, including drafting of strict rules, to improve the governance of the AIFF. Many issues were ironed out but a big bone of contention, which apparently contributed to the suspension, was the inclusion of players in the AIFF decision-making process. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators gave players a 50 per cent representation in AIFF’s executive committee as co-opted members, as against 25 per cent recommended by FIFA. The state associations, who form the AIFF, felt threatened that such a move would undermine them and opposed it. Almost immediately, FIFA stepped in by suspending the AIFF, citing third-party interference, and demanded the CoA be repealed.
For Indian football fans, it is hard not to feel let down by all parties involved. This was a chance for the AIFF, which has been ruled by two politicians for the last 34 years, to get its house in order by way of radical reforms. Barring a few, the state associations have remained dormant for decades. It can be argued that the CoA could have been more practical in its approach. And FIFA, instead of protecting its own, could have been sensitive to players’ interests. Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved by a FIFA suspension.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Explained: Corneas bioengineered from pig collagen can restore sight, study finds
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
HC denies bail to former MLA in National Informatics Centre engineer’s murder
Night safari park, zoo to be set up in Kukrail forest area
August 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Acrimony in House
As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’
Tourism push: Govt sets the ball rolling for Eco-Tourism Development Board
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
Supreme Court’s contradictory verdicts reinforce the need for a Bail Act
Mondal not cooperating with probe in cattle smuggling case, says CBI
Power, a reality check
A workforce less diverse