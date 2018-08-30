August 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Chopra Kids Killed

August 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago: The two kidnapped children were found murdered in the bushes at Dhaula Kuan, Indian express had reported. August 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago: The two kidnapped children were found murdered in the bushes at Dhaula Kuan, Indian express had reported.

Chopra Kids Killed

Geeta Chopra, 17, and her brother Sanjay, 15, who were kidnapped near their house in Dhaula Kuan Service Officers enclave, were found murdered in the bushes along the Upper Ridge Road early morning. Both bodies bore multiple stab wounds and were in a state of decomposition. The postmortem report says that the deaths were due to injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. The time of death has been fixed between 6.15 pm and midnight on Saturday night.

Vizag Bandh

CURFEW IN THE troubled spots of the naval base area, the Hindustan Shipyard colony and other parts of the Malakapuram sector of Visakhapatnam was extended for the third day. The curfew extension is a precaution to meet the situation likely to arise from the decision of representatives of all political parties and central trade unions to observe the proposed bandh over firing by navy personnel.

Hunt For Billa

SENIOR OFFICERS OF the Bombay crime branch have rushed to New Delhi to investigate the possibility of a Bombay criminal being behind the murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra. The authorities suspect Billa alias Jasbir Singh, the city’s most wanted criminal who has been involved in several cases of rape, at least two kidnappings and five murders. Billa, a lean youth from one of the northern states, hardly gives the impression of being a criminal but police sources concede that he possesses a rare combination of brawn and brain that makes him a force to reckon with.

France Offers MiG

FRANCE HAS INDICATED that if India purchased Mirage F-1 to replace the ageing Hunters and Canberras “then India may at a future date, be entitled to acquire the… Mirage 2000”. The Indian embassy in Paris was sounded in June on the French inclination to part with the Mirage 2000 technology by the mid-80’s when it will be ready.

