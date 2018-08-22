It’s not UPA vs NDA

The UPA period did see higher growth and more investment activity than during NDA-1 and NDA-2. The UPA period did see higher growth and more investment activity than during NDA-1 and NDA-2.

A “draft” report of a National Statistical Commission-appointed committee has shown the Indian economy registering an average annual growth of 8.13 per cent in gross value added (basically GDP, net of taxes and subsidies) during the Congress-led UPA regime from 2004-05 to 2013-14. This was more than the respective rates of 5.83 per cent and 7.22 per cent during the governments of both NDA-1 (1998-99 to 2003-04) and the first four years of the current NDA-2 (2014-15 to 2017-18). What’s more, the annual increase in gross fixed capital formation — a measure of investment in real assets by firms, government, and households — averaged 10.4 per cent during the UPA years, as against 7.2 per cent under NDA-1 and 6.4 per cent in NDA-2. The committee’s estimates — an attempt to generate GDP data based on the revised 2011-12 base year series for past years up to 1993-94 — only confirms an established fact: The UPA period did see higher growth and more investment activity than during NDA-1 and NDA-2.

It is wrong, however, to conclude that the growth and investment boom that actually took off in 2003-04, the last year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA-1 government, was courtesy the UPA’s superior economic management. The UPA was, in a sense, lucky: The 2000s marked a decade of loose monetary policies from western central banks, fuelling a rising tide of global liquidity that lifted all emerging economy boats. That, in combination with the base laid by the reform initiatives of the Congress and non-Congress governments from 1991, unleashed the animal spirits of entrepreneurs. The India Growth Story continued well into 2011-12, even after the world economic crisis triggered by the Lehman Brothers’ collapse in September 2008. Growth during UPA-1 (2004-05 to 2008-09) averaged 8.86 per cent. It fell to 7.39 per cent under UPA-2, only because the last two years (2012-13 and 2013-14) recorded dismal rates of 5.42 per cent and 6.05 per cent, respectively. The reason for this was macroeconomic imbalances from both “twin deficits” (fiscal and current account) and “twin balance sheets” (overleveraged corporates and non-performing assets-laden banks).

The Narendra Modi-led NDA-2 government can take credit for addressing the twin deficits problem, though that has again been helped partly by the low global crude prices during its first three years. But it can be faulted for not taking the twin balance sheet problem seriously enough in those three years. The result is that an investment revival leading to large-scale job creation is yet to materialize, even in its final year in office. There is no doubt that the macroeconomic imbalances during UPA-2, especially the bad loan pile-up, are responsible for the extended investment slowdown since 2012-13. But the Modi government could have done much more to sort out the banking sector mess early in its tenure — when all was well on the oil and rupee front.

