The heat wave in several parts of the country has been aggravated by severe water shortage, driven by a groundwater crisis and falling reservoir levels. The emergency has shone a light on the challenges faced by cities, including metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The conventional explanation points to weather vagaries. Rising temperatures increase evaporation losses. However, climate change alone cannot explain why large parts of the country are parched. NITI Aayog’s Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) had warned of a dire situation in 2018. While the timelines estimated in the report may not have been accurate, the CWMI’s warning — Indian cities are living beyond their hydrological means — should have prompted a course correction. Since then, several other studies, including the Jal Shakti Ministry’s latest Dynamic Groundwater Resources Assessment, have flagged the oversaturation of aquifers. The problem, however, is that municipal and state-level authorities treat every crisis as an isolated event and very little has been done to address the structural reasons for water shortfall during the dry season.

Urban India’s inefficiency in water use stems from dilapidated distribution networks, inadequate metering, and poor municipal governance. Not treating wastewater and underharvesting of rainwater prevent the optimum use of scarce resources. In 2016, the Mihir Shah Committee had pointed out that “the focus of water policy in independent India had been on augmenting supplies with little attention being paid to the demand-side management of water”. This policy direction did play a major role in meeting food-security imperatives, but as the Shah Committee pointed out, there has been little emphasis on institutional innovations in the water sector. Since then, programmes such as the Atal Bhujal Yojana have taken early steps to encourage efficient use of water in agriculture. However, demand-side management also requires scientific analyses of water use at the household and industrial level, especially to prevent overexploitation by the well-heeled.