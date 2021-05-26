May 26, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Dhaka’s critique

Bangladesh has reiterated its demand for a joint survey of the New Moore Island (which it calls South Talpatty) and rejected as untenable India’s claim on the island in the Bay of Bengal. A foreign office spokersperson rejected the “so-called results of the unilateral and illegal survey” conducted by India. He told the official news agency, BSS, that in its verbal notes to New Delhi since May 11, the government had said that the survey conducted by the Indian vessel, Sandhyayak, was “in violation of the agreements and treaties” between the two countries. It also “violated internationally-accepted norms and practices”. The spokesperson described the Indian vessel which conducted the survey “as an armed naval boat”.

Family planning

The Prime Minister Indira Gandhi expressed concern at the recent Census figures and indicated that the family planning programme must be revamped. Seeking the cooperation of the Opposition parties, she said that such a programme must be framed on consensus. She also said that it was heartening that several sections of the Opposition had come out in support of such a programme. People must be convinced that increasing population is not good for the country’s socio-economic development.

Hijackers surrender

The hijacking of a Turkish airline ended on May 25 when the hijackers surrendered after the police tricked two of them into leaving the aircraft and the passengers attacked the two others. Among the 91 passengers were staff of Citibank, the US’ second largest bank, whom the hijackers had threatened to kill.

Dacoits shot dead

Five dacoits were shot dead in an encounter with the police in Kanpur (rural) district of UP. According to police officers, these dacoits belong to the Raghunath Mallah gang.