The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation proposes to introduce a set of new questions in its flagship surveys such as the Periodic Labour Force Survey and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises. The aim is to get a more granular understanding about how women work. Most official estimates peg India with a fairly low female labour force participation rate (LFPR). When compared to most other economies, especially developed ones, the percentage of Indian women seeking employment is low. Boosting the female LFPR — around 35 per cent at present — to at least over 50 per cent is viewed by most experts as a necessary change if India is to step up to its ambition of becoming a developed country in the next two decades.

For the longest time, the argument has been that Indian women do not take a job, or even seek one, because of the unpaid care work they must do in their homes. There is some data to show that this notion is not misplaced. According to the government’s Time Use Surveys, working-age men (15-59 years) spent just 62 minutes a day on various unpaid activities in 2024 while women in the same age bracket spent 366 minutes per day on unpaid activities such as caring for children and the elderly. In this context, there are at least two reasons why more data about women and work will be useful. One, to establish a clear causal link between women’s unpaid care work and their inability to take up employment. Two, to go beyond generic queries and obtain data for different cohorts — such as rural and urban or young and old.